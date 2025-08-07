26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi court allows Tahawwur Rana to speak to family members

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to have phone conversations with family members for the limited purpose of discussing engagement of a private counsel, court sources said.

They said special judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order in an in-chamber proceeding. At present, advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is Rana's legal aid counsel.

Earlier, Tihar jail authorities had opposed Rana's application seeking telephonic calls with his family members.