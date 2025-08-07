BJP MP wants Gaya airport code changed over ‘cultural concerns’; Centre says IATA won’t allow it

NEW DELHI: The airport code, GAY, for Gaya International Airport in Bihar was making the public feel uncomfortable, opined BJP MP Bhim Singh. It offended their social and cultural sensibilities, he felt, while appealing for a change.
In an unstarred questionnaire in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Bihar representative sought to know whether the government planned to change it to a more respectful and culturally appropriate code. He also wanted to know if the government had received any complaints, suggestions or public sentiments in this regard and its response.
In a written response, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, said that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has ruled out any change in the three-letter code.
“Air India had earlier approached IATA seeking a change of the existing airport code. However, IATA has conveyed that under the provisions of IATA Resolution 763, assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns.”
The airport codes, known as IATA location identifiers, are assigned by IATA to facilitate identification of airports across various travel-related systems and processes, he said.
“These codes are generally assigned using the first three letters of the location’s name where the airport is situated.”
Mohol conceded that requests for changing the code of Gaya have been received in the past by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, he added.
IATA location codes are primarily intended for commercial airline operations and are issued at the request of airline operators, Mohol pointed out.