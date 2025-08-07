Calcutta HC says judges shouldn't be bloodthirsty, commutes death sentence to life term in murder case

KOLKATA: Observing that judges should never be "bloodthirsty", the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered commutation of the death sentence of a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his maternal uncle.

Passing the judgment, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said that the evolution of society has been towards a reformative approach towards penology, as opposed to a retributive approach.

"There are three cardinal pillars of punishment -- retribution, deterrence and reformation. Whereas deterrence still holds good as a justification, retribution has gradually given way to the reformatory aspect of penalties in modern criminal jurisprudence, both in India and elsewhere," the court said.

Justice Bhattacharyya commuted the death sentence awarded to Aftab Alam by the Jalpaiguri sessions court for committing offence under Section 396 (dacoity with murder) to life sentence for the rest of his life, without any option of premature release for 20 years, unless exceptional circumstances are made out to the satisfaction of the court concerned.

"Judges should never be bloodthirsty. Hanging of murderers has never been too good for them," Justice Bhattacharyya observed.