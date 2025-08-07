CM Yogi proposes UP-dedicated satellite mission to mitigate climate threats, eyes new state space policy

LUCKNOW: In a significant step towards climate resilience and technological advancement, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to propose a dedicated state-specific satellite mission.

The system would provide real-time alerts for flash floods, lightning, and other climate hazards, which frequently wreak havoc across the state.

Simultaneously, the government is open to formulating a Uttar Pradesh State Space Policy, akin to those in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The proposal came during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, where ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, recommended initiating a state-level space policy.

The CM, while expressing concern over frequent loss of lives due to climate-related calamities, urged the SAC to submit a formal proposal for a satellite system specifically tailored to the state’s needs.

“Uttar Pradesh needs advanced tools to safeguard lives and livelihoods from recurring climate threats,” said CM Yogi during the meeting.

The SAC team, led by its Director Dr Nilesh M Desai, briefed the CM on the scope of the proposed mission. They highlighted how advanced satellites equipped with lightning-mapping systems and real-time flood monitoring capabilities could deliver timely warnings to vulnerable populations. Similar pilot projects have already been implemented in Bihar and Gujarat.

The state government believes a real-time early warning system could help mitigate the deadly impact of erratic weather patterns, which claim hundreds of lives each year. Over 400 villages across 20 districts were submerged during this year’s monsoon, affecting more than a lakh people.