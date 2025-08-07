Cop assault case: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav gets one-year imprisonment

NAGPUR: A court here has sentenced former MLA Harshvardhan Raibhan Jadhav to one-year imprisonment in a 2014 case of assaulting a police officer.

Additional District and Sessions Judge R J Rai pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

Jadhav, the son-in-law of BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, was accused of slapping a Nagpur police inspector.

He formerly represented the Kannad constituency in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

He had been a member of the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Shiv Swarajya Paksha at various times.

Jadhav had allegedly slapped inspector Parag Jadhav at a meeting held by then Shiv Sena (undivided) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a hotel in December 2014, Sonegaon police station officials earlier said.