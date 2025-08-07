ED raids 12 locations, including six in Jharkhand, in Rs 750 crore fake ITC scam

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 12 locations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Maharashtra in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The case pertains to a large-scale fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud involving shell entities and unauthorised financial channels.

According to sources, ED teams are conducting searches at six locations simultaneously, including a flat located on the fourth floor of Krishna Apartment in the PP compound. Necessary documents, digital records and possible evidence are being searched at all these places, they said. The investigation stems from the arrest of Shiva Kumar Deora, identified as the key mastermind behind the syndicate, who was charge-sheeted last month following his arrest in May 2025.

The case pertains to generation of Rs 750 crore "fake" Input Tax Credit (ITC) involving shell entities and unauthorised financial channels in Jharkhand. The current searches are being undertaken based on "credible evidence" that indicates involvement of several individuals and firms in laundering "proceeds of crime.