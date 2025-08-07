Firing at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada; gangster allegedly associated with Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

CHANDIGARH: For the second time in less than a month, Kap’s Café-- owned by comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada-- was fired upon on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, unidentified assailants opened fire at the Kap’s Café, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, leaving shattered glass and bullet holes. No one was injured, though staff were inside at the time. The windows of the cafe were damaged.

Sources said that the cafe was hit by at least six gunshots early Thursday morning. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. The Surrey Police arrived at the scene and have begun the investigation.

"Surrey Police Service (SPS) officers are investigating a shots fired incident at a Newton neighbourhood business that occurred early this morning. This is the second incident at this location in the last month," Surrey Police Service (SPS) said in a statement.

“At approximately 4:40 am on August 7, 2025, SPS Frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a business in the 8400 block of 120 Street. The same business was the location of a similar incident on July 10, 2025. Numerous SPS police resources and Delta Police Department units responded, and while it appears multiple shots caused damage to the windows and building, fortunately, the staff on the premises were uninjured. SPS would like to thank Delta Police Department officers who also responded to this incident. Surrey Police Service Frontline Investigative Support (FLIS) Team has assumed conduct of the investigation,” the statement read.