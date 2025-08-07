Four minor boys killed, two injured after truck hits them in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

GADCHIROLI: Four minor boys were killed and two others suffered injuries after a truck knocked them down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Armori-Gadchiroli highway at around 5 am, they said.

As per preliminary information, the six minors, in the age group of 12 to 16 years, were sitting on a roadside in Katli village, located 12 km from the district headquarters, when a truck hit them, a senior police official said.

Four of them died and two others suffered injuries, he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was extremely pained by the unfortunate and tragic accident.