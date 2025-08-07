Have not slept in seven days: Locals call for relocation amid anti-terror operation in J&K's Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Amidst the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kulgam, which entered its seventh day on Thursday, locals from the Akhal village have called for their relocation from the area, citing severe hardships.

The residents claimed they were unable to sleep due to the relentless firing and were now running out of food as well. "We have been facing severe difficulties for the past seven days. Firing and bombs go on during the night. There is a shortage of ration in our homes now," Mubarak Khanday, a villager living close to the encounter site, said.

Emphasising that the women and children in the area are terrified, Khanday claimed that they have developed 'psychological problems' due to the continuous firing and explosions.

Appealing to the government to make arrangements for their relocation, Khanday said, "We have not slept for seven days. Children are awake, and they cry. There is a shortage of medicine and rations." He further noted that the nomadic population living in the area have also run out of food grains.

"The Gujjar people called us...they have no ration," Khanday said.