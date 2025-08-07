IIM Ranchi replaces mid-term exams with AI-driven business projects in major curriculum revamp

RANCHI: In a bid to provide future-ready education to students, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi is all set to replace traditional hall-based mid-term examinations with AI-integrated business problem-solving projects in all courses.

The initiative, called Working with AI (WAI), aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical, technology-driven business challenges, positioning the institute at the forefront of pedagogical innovation.

The transformation builds upon IIM Ranchi's ongoing commitment to making its learning philosophy relevant to contemporary business challenges. Over the past academic cycle, the institution has systematically revamped its entire course structure, placing real-world business problem-solving at the centre of every curriculum component.

"We have recognized that the traditional model of isolated theoretical learning was becoming increasingly disconnected from the dynamic needs of modern business,” said IIM-Ranchi Director Dr Deepak Srivastava, further adding, “Our students needed to develop competencies that go beyond textbook knowledge – they need to work collaboratively with emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges.”

According to Srivastava, the WAI initiative reflects a sophisticated understanding of how artificial intelligence is reshaping the business landscape. Rather than viewing AI as a disruptive force to be managed separately, IIM Ranchi has integrated it as a fundamental component of business education.

Students are now required to demonstrate their ability to work alongside AI systems to develop innovative solutions for real business problems. This approach addresses a critical gap in traditional management education, where students often graduate with theoretical knowledge but lack practical experience in human-AI collaboration – a skill increasingly essential in today's workplace.

The initiative goes beyond simply learning about AI to actually working with AI as a collaborative partner in problem-solving processes. By embedding AI collaboration into the assessment process itself, students develop these competencies organically rather than through isolated technology courses.