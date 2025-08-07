Join ‘claims and objections’ exercise, EC tells parties

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it has put in place a detailed plan to conduct the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and advised political parties, which are opposed to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state, to participate in the claims and objections process through their authorised Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The ECI said, “In a first for any state, Bihar has capped the number of electors per polling booth at 1,200 to prevent long queues. This initiative has led to a significant increase in the number of polling stations, from 77,895 to 90,712.

The number of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has also been increased from 77,895 to 90,712 to match this expansion.” It said that the number of volunteers has been substantially increased from one lakh to almost four lakhs, and all 12 recognised political parties in Bihar have also increased their number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from 1,38,680 to 1,60,813.

Claiming that it has been actively working to ensure the accuracy of the voter lists, the poll panel said, “Lists of electors who were reported as deceased, permanently shifted, or having duplicate votes, as well as those who could not be contacted after at least three visits by BLOs, have been shared with all political parties and their BLAs on or before July 20.”