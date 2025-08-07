Maharashtra CEO asks Rahul Gandhi to file affidavit on 'bogus voters' claim

MUMBAI: The chief electoral officer, Maharashtra state, writes to Congress Lok Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with bogus voters and asks him to give his version in an affidavit and challenge the Maharashtra state assembly election result in the High court.

CEO of Maharashtra state in its letter addressing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated, “As you are aware, the Electoral Rolls are prepared transparently, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time." "﻿﻿﻿The latest Electoral Rolls were shared with the representative of the INC as under. ﻿﻿﻿As far as the conduct of elections is concerned, election results can be questioned only by way of the Election Petition before the Hon'ble High Court. ﻿﻿﻿It is understood that during a Press Conference, you had mentioned the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls,” stated in the letter.

The letter further stated, “﻿﻿﻿You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated. [As per Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the registration officer may require that the evidence tendered by any person shall be given on oath.”