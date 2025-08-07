Mamata questions EC's directive to suspend four officers, says her govt is with its staffers

Questioning the EC's directive, Banerjee said, "We all know that the EC can take action only from the date of announcement of elections. There is a lot of time left for elections, do they think that they can browbeat anybody in the name of NRC (National Register of Citizens)?" she asked.

With the assembly elections in West Bengal due in mid-2026, a raging political debate is on as to whether a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be undertaken in the state, on the lines of Bihar, where it has been held and draft rolls announced.

Banerjee said that her government is with all officers and other employees of the state government.

She questioned under which rule the suspensions were ordered, claiming that the Constitution does not provide for any such provision. The chief minister has been alleging that the EC is trying to introduce NRC "through the back door" in the garb of SIR.