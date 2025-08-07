PM launches Global award M S Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted a global award in memory of the father of India’s Green Revolution, Professor M S Swaminathan, to recognise the contributions of scientists from the developing world who have worked toward “Food and Peace.”

During the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, Modi conferred the first M. S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace to Nigerian scientist Dr.Arenare for his efforts in combating hunger in Nigeria.

Prof Swaminathan passed away on 23 September 2023, at the age of 98. He conferred the Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award, posthumously, in 2024.

“Dr M S Swaminathan is widely admired for his pioneering work in agricultural science,” Modi stated. He acknowledged Swaminathan's contributions to Indian agriculture and his role in addressing global hunger.

“Dr Swaminathan led the movement to make India self-reliant in food production. He went beyond biodiversity and introduced the visionary concept of 'bio-happiness,’” Modi added.