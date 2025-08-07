PM launches Global award M S Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi instituted a global award in memory of the father of India’s Green Revolution, Professor M S Swaminathan, to recognise the contributions of scientists from the developing world who have worked toward “Food and Peace.”
During the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, Modi conferred the first M. S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace to Nigerian scientist Dr.Arenare for his efforts in combating hunger in Nigeria.
Prof Swaminathan passed away on 23 September 2023, at the age of 98. He conferred the Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award, posthumously, in 2024.
“Dr M S Swaminathan is widely admired for his pioneering work in agricultural science,” Modi stated. He acknowledged Swaminathan's contributions to Indian agriculture and his role in addressing global hunger.
“Dr Swaminathan led the movement to make India self-reliant in food production. He went beyond biodiversity and introduced the visionary concept of 'bio-happiness,’” Modi added.
He highlighted the achievements of scientists in making India food self-sufficient and urged the younger generation of scientists to focus on achieving nutritional security for the country. “Building on the legacy of food security, the next frontier for our agricultural scientists is ensuring nutritional security for all,” he said.
PM Modi encouraged scientists to tackle the impacts of climate change on agriculture by developing resilient seeds and other technologies to support farmers. “There is a need for cheaper soil testing machines, the use of real-time satellite data, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in agriculture to manage pests, utilise water efficiently, and predict production data and market scenarios in real time to help farmers secure their incomes,” he emphasised.
Additionally, he urged scientists to guide young entrepreneurs engaged in agri-startups to address current agricultural challenges.
On this occasion, PM Modi also highlighted the milestones of his government and various farmers' welfare schemes. “Our government recognises farmers' strength as the foundation of the nation's progress,” he concluded.