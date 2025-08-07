Punjab police foils Pak-backed terror plot, seizes IED and arms ahead of Independence Day

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror organization Babbar Khalsa International and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED).
Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav stated that acting on credible intelligence about an IED consignment pushed from Pakistan, AGTF teams, along with Tarn Taran Police, launched a joint operation in Tarn Taran district. The IED was recovered from Naushera Pannuan and was intended for delivery to associates of militants Rinda and Landa. After seizure, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team successfully neutralized the device in a controlled detonation.
Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban revealed that preliminary investigations indicated the IED was pushed into Punjab by Pakistani agency-backed terror modules aiming to disrupt public peace and target innocent lives in the border state. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sirhali in Tarn Taran.
Four held in cross-border arms smuggling
In a separate intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police arrested four individuals involved in cross-border arms smuggling, recovering seven pistols—including two 9MM PX5, two 9MM Glock, and three .30 bore pistols—from their possession.
The arrested suspects were identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (20) of Daoke village (Amritsar), Ramanpreet Singh (23) of Bagha Kalan village (Amritsar), Pratap Singh (25) of Sur Singh village (Ferozepur), and Sarbjit Singh alias Babbal (25) of Debi Wala Bazar (Amritsar).
DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and had been receiving illegal weapon consignments near the Indo-Pak border. "The arrested individuals operated from border villages and supplied arms to gangsters across the state," he added, noting that further investigations are underway to dismantle the network.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar shared operational details, stating that enhanced security measures ahead of Independence Day led to the arrests. Acting on specific inputs, police teams apprehended Akash and Raman from Chheharta Police Station’s jurisdiction, recovering four pistols (two PX5 9mm and two .30 bore). Later, their accomplices Pratap and Sarbjeet were arrested from the same area, with three more pistols seized.
Bhullar added that Akash, residing near the International Border, and Raman received arms consignments from across the border, while Sarbjeet and Pratap coordinated supply operations. "This arrest has averted major criminal activity in the area," he said, confirming ongoing probes with more arrests likely. A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar.