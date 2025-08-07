Punjab police foils Pak-backed terror plot, seizes IED and arms ahead of Independence Day

Four held in cross-border arms smuggling

In a separate intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police arrested four individuals involved in cross-border arms smuggling, recovering seven pistols—including two 9MM PX5, two 9MM Glock, and three .30 bore pistols—from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified as Akashdeep Singh alias Akash (20) of Daoke village (Amritsar), Ramanpreet Singh (23) of Bagha Kalan village (Amritsar), Pratap Singh (25) of Sur Singh village (Ferozepur), and Sarbjit Singh alias Babbal (25) of Debi Wala Bazar (Amritsar).

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and had been receiving illegal weapon consignments near the Indo-Pak border. "The arrested individuals operated from border villages and supplied arms to gangsters across the state," he added, noting that further investigations are underway to dismantle the network.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar shared operational details, stating that enhanced security measures ahead of Independence Day led to the arrests. Acting on specific inputs, police teams apprehended Akash and Raman from Chheharta Police Station’s jurisdiction, recovering four pistols (two PX5 9mm and two .30 bore). Later, their accomplices Pratap and Sarbjeet were arrested from the same area, with three more pistols seized.

Bhullar added that Akash, residing near the International Border, and Raman received arms consignments from across the border, while Sarbjeet and Pratap coordinated supply operations. "This arrest has averted major criminal activity in the area," he said, confirming ongoing probes with more arrests likely. A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta Police Station in Amritsar.