Punjab Women’s Commission summons singers Karan Aujla, Yo Yo Honey Singh over lyrics allegedly demeaning women

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable language allegedly used by singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh in their latest songs Millionaire and MF Gabru, which are currently trending on social media. The commission has directed the Punjab Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
In a formal complaint lodged with the state police, the commission’s chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, has written two letters to the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, demanding a proper probe into the two songs, which she said allegedly demean the dignity of women.
She has also asked that a senior officer be deputed to investigate the matter and that a report be submitted to the commission by August 11. Further, both singers have been summoned to appear at the commission’s office on the same day.
Gill said the commission had come across the songs MF Gabru by Karan Aujla and Millionaire by Yo Yo Honey Singh, and noted that they allegedly contained objectionable language directed against women and were being widely circulated on social media.
“Those who use such language cannot be tolerated. The singers are the voice of society. On one hand they say they love their mother and on the other hand they use such abusive language for mothers in their songs,” she said.
The commission’s intervention signals growing concern over controversial lyrics in Punjabi music, which are frequently criticised for vulgar and violent content. It also underscores the commission’s role in safeguarding the rights, dignity and status of women across the region.
It is not the first time that rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has found himself embroiled in controversy over his lyrics. He has faced similar criticism in the past for songs that have often been accused of objectifying women. Karan Aujla, meanwhile, is a rising star in the Punjabi music scene. His song MF Gabru is one among several that have generated massive attention.