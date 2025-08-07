Punjab Women’s Commission summons singers Karan Aujla, Yo Yo Honey Singh over lyrics allegedly demeaning women

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab State Women’s Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable language allegedly used by singers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh in their latest songs Millionaire and MF Gabru, which are currently trending on social media. The commission has directed the Punjab Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

In a formal complaint lodged with the state police, the commission’s chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, has written two letters to the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, demanding a proper probe into the two songs, which she said allegedly demean the dignity of women.

She has also asked that a senior officer be deputed to investigate the matter and that a report be submitted to the commission by August 11. Further, both singers have been summoned to appear at the commission’s office on the same day.