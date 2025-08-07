Relief to BCCI as sports ministry eases RTI norms

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Sports Ministry has revised a key provision of the National Sports Governance Bill, narrowing the scope of the Right to Information (RTI) Act to cover only those sports bodies that receive government funding or assistance.
The bill, introduced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha on July 23, initially classified all recognised sports organisations as public authorities under RTI, regardless of their funding source. Clause 15(2) of the original draft would have brought even financially independent bodies like the BCCI under RTI scrutiny.
However, following pushback, the government has circulated amendments clarifying that only entities that “rely on government funds or assistance” will be considered public authorities under RTI. This will exempt BCCI from the ambit of the RTI. “The amended clause defines public authority as an entity relying on government funds or assistance,” a source said explaining that the “without this clarity, the bill could have faced legal challenges.”
The revised version restricts RTI queries to areas involving government financial aid, shielding bodies like the BCCI, which argues it operates without government funding, from broader public scrutiny.
Still, the amendment leaves room for oversight in specific cases. “Even if a sports body doesn’t take direct funding, it can still come under RTI if it receives government assistance, such as infrastructure or logistical support,” the source added.
The BCCI, which has long resisted inclusion under RTI, had earlier said it would study the bill before commenting. The revised draft now appears to align with its position, reducing the chance of future legal or political friction.
