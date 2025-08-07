Ruling vs Rule: Congress cites past discussions

NEW DELHI: As the government and the Opposition continue to be at loggerheads over the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, both sides have resorted to past rules and precedents to substantiate their claims.

While the government maintains that the functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament, the Opposition has cited several instances of Lok Sabha Speaker allowing discussions on ‘electoral reforms’ in the past. In its meeting with Speaker on Monday, the Opposition proposed discussion on “electoral reforms” as a “middle path” to end the deadlock in Parliament. However, the government is unlikely to yield to the demand.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the demand for a discussion on SIR, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that rules do not allow sub-judice matters to be discussed in the House. He also pointed out that the functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Speaker and other ministers have cited the precedent of former speaker Balram Jakhar, who turned down a demand for a discussion in the House on the Election Commission’s functioning, given that the poll panel is conceived as an independent entity.