Shinde meets Modi, Shah over ‘treatment’ of ministers

MUMBAI: Disgruntled Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss issues related to his party’s treatment at the hands of the BJP in the state.
He was successful in meeting them on his third Delhi visit after returning empty-handed twice. “But this time, Modi and Shah gave the appointment and first met with the Shiv Sena MPs’ delegation and later held an one-on-one meeting with Eknath Shinde,” sources close to the Shiv Sena chief said.
Shinde later told the press that the meeting was a courtesy call. They discussed contesting the upcoming local body election together. He said his party MPs met Shah to congratulate him on becoming the longest-serving home minister.
Sources said that Shinde is not happy with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been regularly overturning the decisions taken by him and his ministers on various pretexts.
“Besides, Fadnavis has also initiated the inquiries against Shinde’s ministers. So, there is unrest among Shiv Sena ministers. Shinde wanted the assurance from the top BJP leadership to respect the Shiv Sena, which was the oldest ally of the NDA and had also toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Sena ministers should not be cornered, and there should be equal sharing of power in the state,” said a source who requested anonymity.
The source added, “For the harassment of its leaders and ministers to stop, the Shiva Sena is ready to remain out of power and extend outside support to the BJP-led government. Otherwise, people will lose trust in the BJP leadership. Shinde indirectly conveyed this message at the meeting.”
On fighting the elections to the BMC, he said, “We as Mahayuti fought the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together, and now there is time to contest the local body elections together as well. We are confident that, like in previous elections, both the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, we will win the local body elections as well.”
‘Unconditional support to NDA for V-P election’
Shinde also announced his party’s “unconditional support” to the BJP-led alliance for the vice-presidential election slated for September 9. He also hailed Amit Shah for his “decisive” leadership, commending the abrogating Article 370. From cooperative development to national security, Shah’s contributions have been exemplary, Shinde said.