Shinde meets Modi, Shah over ‘treatment’ of ministers

MUMBAI: Disgruntled Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss issues related to his party’s treatment at the hands of the BJP in the state.

He was successful in meeting them on his third Delhi visit after returning empty-handed twice. “But this time, Modi and Shah gave the appointment and first met with the Shiv Sena MPs’ delegation and later held an one-on-one meeting with Eknath Shinde,” sources close to the Shiv Sena chief said.

Shinde later told the press that the meeting was a courtesy call. They discussed contesting the upcoming local body election together. He said his party MPs met Shah to congratulate him on becoming the longest-serving home minister.

Sources said that Shinde is not happy with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been regularly overturning the decisions taken by him and his ministers on various pretexts.