Shiv Sena minister lands in trouble over Rapido sponsorship after crackdown on firm

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik has found himself embroiled in controversy over allegations of misusing his ministerial position to pressure Rapido, a bike taxi service provider, into sponsoring his son’s Pro Govinda League 2025 event.

According to the allegations, in July, Sarnaik booked a Rapido bike under a pseudonym from Mantralaya. When the bike arrived, he questioned the rider about operating without state government permission. He then reportedly called Rapido’s manager, threatening to file an FIR and take strict action. However, instead of pursuing legal measures, Sarnaik allegedly secured sponsorship from Rapido for the Pro Govinda event, organized by his son, Purvesh Sarnaik.

Maharashtra Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the minister of staging a crackdown on Rapido only to later strike a deal for sponsorship. Wadettiwar claimed that while the state faces financial constraints for critical projects, Sarnaik has demonstrated how to extort funds for personal events.

In response, Sarnaik denied any wrongdoing, stating that connecting the Pro Govinda event with politics was "wrong." He claimed he had taken action against Rapido on July 2, while the sponsorship was finalized on May 26—before the alleged confrontation. "I fearlessly acted against the company even though it was sponsoring my son’s event. Instead of appreciating this, some are opposing it unnecessarily," he said. His son, Purvesh, also denied any link between his father’s actions and the sponsorship, asserting that the deal was secured a month prior.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticized Sarnaik for misusing his ministerial authority, calling it a breach of his oath. "CM Fadnavis must investigate this seriously and take appropriate action," Pawar said.

The controversy has sparked a political row, with opposition leaders demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis take action against Sarnaik for exploiting his authority for personal gain.