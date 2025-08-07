Three CRPF jawans killed, eight injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: Three CRPF personnel were killed and eight others injured, some of them critically, after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Officials said the CRPF vehicle was en route to a location in the hilly terrain when it skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge in the Kandva–Basantgarh area.

Immediately after the accident, security personnel, civil administration, and locals launched a rescue operation.

All the injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where three of the injured CRPF men succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said eight others are undergoing treatment, with doctors terming the condition of some of them as critical.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said, "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF."

"I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured,” he added.

Sources said the critically injured CRPF jawans may be evacuated to the Army hospital in Udhampur.