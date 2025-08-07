UP government bulldozes over 130 illegal constructions across seven Nepal-bordering districts

LUCKNOW: As part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Uttar Pradesh government has demolished 130 unauthorised constructions, sealed 198, and served notices to 223 such structures—especially along the Indo-Nepal border spanning seven districts of the state—during the last two months.

In the ongoing operation, illegal structures across Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj are being targeted. Shravasti tops the list with action against 149 illegal encroachments.

According to Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, action has been taken against illegal mosques, Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars built on both government and private land within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border. So far, 149 illegal structures have been identified in Shravasti. Notices were served to all 149, 140 were sealed, and 37 were demolished.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal stated that a total of 13 illegal constructions were identified in the district. Three were demolished, 10 were sealed, and one was served a notice.