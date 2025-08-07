Uttarakhand cloudburst: Army rescues 260 in Dharali, uncertainty persists over missing

DEHRADUN: A massive multi-agency rescue operation gained momentum in Uttarakhand's rain-battered Dharali on Thursday as clearer weather allowed relief teams, spearheaded by the Indian Army, to intensify evacuation efforts for stranded civilians and tourists.
A Dharali resident, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that over 100 lives were lost in the tragedy. "Our village had around 1,400 residents and 25 homestays were destroyed," the villager told, painting a grim picture of the disaster's devastating impact.
A team of 1,332 personnel from eight departments, including the Army's Rajputana Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, is engaged in round-the-clock search and rescue operations. On Thursday alone, 260 individuals were successfully rescued and brought to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. Approximately 400 people remain stranded in Gangotri, with Army helicopters actively evacuating them to safety.
While official figures list 16 individuals as missing – nine Army personnel and seven civilians – ground reports from villagers tragically suggest the actual number could exceed 100. Three civilian fatalities have been confirmed, and over 100 people are feared missing, including nine Army personnel, after an Army post sustained extensive damage.
The devastating cloudburst on Tuesday in the Harsil valley triggered flash floods and debris flows, leveling multi-story hotels and restaurants in Dharali. Initial rescue attempts were hampered by continuous debris flow in Kheer Ganga and widespread damage to the Gangotri Highway. However, Wednesday's improved weather allowed helicopters to take flight, enabling rescue teams to reach the affected sites.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed, "274 people have been brought to Harsil from Gangotri and other areas, and all are safe." He detailed the rescued individuals' origins, including 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, and other states, all transported to Dehradun.
The Indian Army escalated its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, deploying over 225 troops, including specialized engineer and medical teams. PRO (Defence) Lt. Col Manish Shrivastava stated, "Rescue and relief tasks are being conducted under extremely challenging conditions, actively supported by drones for aerial reconnaissance."
Two helipads at Harsil and Nelong are operational for rapid troop induction and casualty evacuation. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are on standby, with an ad-hoc aviation base established at Matli due to extensive road breaches. Recco radar teams and search dogs are aiding efforts. Lt Gen Sengupta, Commander of the Central Command, directly oversees Army operations.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Uttarkashi hospital on Thursday, meeting disaster victims and directing medical officials to ensure their proper care.
Arun Mohan Joshi, SDRF Inspector General of Police and a first responder, elaborated on the rescue strategy to TNIE. "Affected individuals have been assured evacuation to safe locations through phased helicopter rescue," Joshi stated. He added, "A detailed strategy prioritizes helicopter rescue from Nelong for the elderly, sick, immobile, women, and young children. Given limited Nelong sorties, these individuals are identified for immediate rescue."
The State Meteorological Center has forecast the possibility of a spell of intense rain across the state until August 11 in the coming days. Rohit Thapliyal, Director of the Center, stated, "Heavy rain in the hilly areas of the state can exacerbate problems." Issuing an advisory, he added, "Avoid traveling to mountainous regions if not necessary, and those residing near rivers and streams should exercise extra caution.