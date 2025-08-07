Uttarakhand cloudburst: Army rescues 260 in Dharali, uncertainty persists over missing

DEHRADUN: A massive multi-agency rescue operation gained momentum in Uttarakhand's rain-battered Dharali on Thursday as clearer weather allowed relief teams, spearheaded by the Indian Army, to intensify evacuation efforts for stranded civilians and tourists.

A Dharali resident, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that over 100 lives were lost in the tragedy. "Our village had around 1,400 residents and 25 homestays were destroyed," the villager told, painting a grim picture of the disaster's devastating impact.

A team of 1,332 personnel from eight departments, including the Army's Rajputana Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, is engaged in round-the-clock search and rescue operations. On Thursday alone, 260 individuals were successfully rescued and brought to the Matli helipad in Uttarkashi. Approximately 400 people remain stranded in Gangotri, with Army helicopters actively evacuating them to safety.

While official figures list 16 individuals as missing – nine Army personnel and seven civilians – ground reports from villagers tragically suggest the actual number could exceed 100. Three civilian fatalities have been confirmed, and over 100 people are feared missing, including nine Army personnel, after an Army post sustained extensive damage.

The devastating cloudburst on Tuesday in the Harsil valley triggered flash floods and debris flows, leveling multi-story hotels and restaurants in Dharali. Initial rescue attempts were hampered by continuous debris flow in Kheer Ganga and widespread damage to the Gangotri Highway. However, Wednesday's improved weather allowed helicopters to take flight, enabling rescue teams to reach the affected sites.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed, "274 people have been brought to Harsil from Gangotri and other areas, and all are safe." He detailed the rescued individuals' origins, including 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, and other states, all transported to Dehradun.