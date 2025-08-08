31 train accidents in 2024–25 alone: Railway Minister tells RS

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways witnessed 31 consequential train accidents during 2024–25, including over 20 derailments, despite ambitious claims of significantly reducing major accidents. According to a provisional assessment, these incidents caused damage to railway property valued at approximately Rs 157 crore.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that between 2014–15 and 2023–24, more than 740 passengers lost their lives in 678 consequential train accidents, with over 2,000 passengers sustaining injuries. In a written reply on Friday, the Minister provided a comparative overview, stating, “the consequential train accidents during 2004–14 were 1,711, occurring on an average of 171 per year, which declined to 31 in 2024–25 and only 3 in 2025–26 up to June.”

Detailing the incidents of 2024–25, Vaishnaw said that a total of 31 train accidents were reported, including “3 collisions, 24 derailments, 1 level-crossing accident and 3 fire accidents” across the Indian Railways. He added that the total cost of damages to railway property, such as rolling stock and track damages due to these accidents, has been conservatively assessed at Rs 157.04 crore.