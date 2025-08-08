75 per cent of Anganwadi beneficiaries registered for ‘Take Home Ration’ successfully face captured: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre has completed face capturing for 75.12% of eligible beneficiaries registered for ‘Take Home Ration’ at Anganwadi centres, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has made the face recognition system for take-home ration distribution and child attendance monitoring at Anganwadi centres mandatory from 1 July.

The Face Recognition System (FRS) module was initially implemented as a pilot in August 2024. Since then, duty holders in the states and Union Territories have allegedly been trained to perform facial recognition and verify beneficiaries with the Aadhaar database, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, said in a written reply.

This onboarding process is performed once in the lifetime of the beneficiary on Poshan Tracker.

She said the FRS module has been developed as part of the Poshan Tracker application. To verify a beneficiary through Aadhaar identification, eKYC is performed along with capturing the live image of the beneficiary.

“As on 5 August 2025, face capturing and e-KYC of 3.69 crore beneficiaries out of the 4.91 crore eligible beneficiaries registered for Take Home Ration (THR), which is almost 75.12%, have already been completed,” she said.

On data protection of beneficiaries, she said the data of the beneficiary, which is collected, is subject to all existing data protection protocols, which mandate purpose limitation, informed consent, and access restrictions.

“All requests and responses related to Face Verification are encrypted during transit, ensuring data is protected from interception or tampering. No images or data are stored permanently on the device. As a precautionary measure, all cached or temporary data is wiped automatically when the Anganwadi worker logs out of the application,” she said.