Action against 2 medicos for ragging junior

BHOPAL: Two second-year MBBS students of Dr Laxmi Narayan Pandey Government Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam have been expelled from the hostel for the course for allegedly ragging a junior.

The duo, identified as Amolik and Ayushman, had reportedly sneaked into the hostel housing first-year students while in an inebriated state on Wednesday night, when there was no security guard around.

Once inside, the two consumed more liquor and harassed their juniors. Before slipping away, they also cut a first-year student’s hair and threatened the juniors with dire consequences if they reported the incident.

Undeterred by the threats, the hostellers brought the matter to the attention of the warden, Dr Devendra Chauhan, who is also an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery. Taking a serious view of the episode, the anti-ragging panel of the college held a meeting on Thursday morning.

The authorities subsequently debarred one of them from academic activities for one year and the other one for six months. Further, both have been expelled from the hostel for the entire MBBS course.