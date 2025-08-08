Bloom & boom: Valley of Flowers in Uttrakhand expects record tourists despite adverse weather

DEHRADUN: Despite relentless natural and rain-induced calamities, the world-renowned Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand continues to attract visitors, with both Indian and foreign tourists showing undiminished enthusiasm. Park officials are hopeful for a record number of arrivals this year.
The spirit of visitors was evident on Friday when 299 tourists, including eight foreign nationals, braved adverse weather to explore the floral paradise.
Just as nature’s temperament cannot be fully controlled, neither can the resolve of tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand. Even extreme weather conditions have not diminished their zeal and devotion, reflecting a deep connection to the region’s natural and spiritual appeal.
While Uttarakhand’s mountainous areas have faced heavy rainfall, landslides, and cloudbursts, causing blocked roads, damaged bridges, and falling rocks, visitors’ determination continues to overshadow nature’s challenges.
“On Friday alone, 299 people entered the park as soon as it opened, including eight foreign nationals,” said Tarun S, Divisional Forest Officer of the park. “Since its opening, a total of 11,183 visitors have explored the park.”
Chetna Kandpal, Range Officer for the Valley of Flowers, described its beauty: “Nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, the Valley of Flowers National Park is known for its stunning alpine scenery and diverse flora. Located near the Nanda Devi National Park, the glacial valley turns into a colourful landscape during the monsoon season, with over 600 species of flowers, including rare ones like the Blue Poppy and Brahm Kamal.”
The region is also home to rare animals such as the Asiatic black bear, snow leopard, brown bear, and Himalayan Tahr. The Valley of Flowers National Park complements the rugged Nanda Devi National Park, offering spectacular alpine meadows with easier access.