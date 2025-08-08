Bloom & boom: Valley of Flowers in Uttrakhand expects record tourists despite adverse weather

DEHRADUN: Despite relentless natural and rain-induced calamities, the world-renowned Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand continues to attract visitors, with both Indian and foreign tourists showing undiminished enthusiasm. Park officials are hopeful for a record number of arrivals this year.

The spirit of visitors was evident on Friday when 299 tourists, including eight foreign nationals, braved adverse weather to explore the floral paradise.

Just as nature’s temperament cannot be fully controlled, neither can the resolve of tourists and pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand. Even extreme weather conditions have not diminished their zeal and devotion, reflecting a deep connection to the region’s natural and spiritual appeal.

While Uttarakhand’s mountainous areas have faced heavy rainfall, landslides, and cloudbursts, causing blocked roads, damaged bridges, and falling rocks, visitors’ determination continues to overshadow nature’s challenges.