Chhattisgarh HC asks government to reply on migrant return to Bengal

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh HC on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a plea of 12 migrant workers from West Bengal seeking quashing of “illegal” criminal proceedings against them, and compensation for illegal detention and confinement in jail by accusing them of being Bangladeshi immigrants.

Mehmoob Sheikh and 11 others, residents of Krishna Nagar and Murshidabad in West Bengal, in the petitions also alleged they were ill-treated in custody, threatened by the police in Kondagaon and forced to leave Chhattisgarh, following which they lost their livelihood and returned to their home state.

The petitioners were released from jail after the West Bengal police submitted a report confirming their Indian citizenship.