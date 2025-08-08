Coastal Shipping Bill passed amid Opposition stir over voter list revision

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Thursday passed the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its approval amid protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The proposed legislation aims to promote coastal shipping as an eco-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport while reducing the compliance burden for Indian shipping operators in line with the Centre’s ease of doing business initiative. The bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha on April 3, was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who introduced the bill, said the new framework would help unlock the full potential of India’s 7,500-km coastline. “To support the goal of increasing India’s coastal cargo share to 230 million tonnes by 2030, we need a legal framework that minimises regulations and maximises facilitation,” he said.

Sonowal said presently, regulation and licensing of coastal shipping was governed under the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958. “This bill provides a holistic, forward looking and progressive framework suited to today’s commercial realities in line with globally prevalent practices,” the minister said.

Earlier, when the Rajya Sabha convened in the morning, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition parties protested the rejection of 25 adjournment notices under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on SIR.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, while rejecting the notices, said none of them met the criteria laid out under the rule. As disruptions continued, Harivansh urged MPs to allow the House to function, stating that Zero Hour remained available for raising important issues.

The government on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that around 20174 Indian nationals have been recruited and sent to Israel since the hostilities began in the region - 6,774 under the bilateral framework agreement with Israel, and around 13,400 more through private channels.