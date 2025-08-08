CSR spending heavily concentrated in six states, report flags neglect of underdeveloped regions

NEW DELHI: India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) investments are geographically skewed, with 60% directed towards only six states, while underdeveloped regions receive just 20% of the total funds.

A new report by the Developmental Intelligence Unit (DIU) has found that CSR fund investments lack transparency, often duplicate government schemes, and involve minimal community participation in project design.

DIU is a joint initiative of the non-profit Transform Rural India and Sambodhi Research. Its report, “Investing in Tomorrow: Need for realigning CSR spends with status of development in districts”, mapped India’s CSR fund investment patterns.

In 2022–23, CSR expenditure in India reached Rs 29,989.92 crore, registering a 12.8% growth over the previous year. However, this growth masks a deep structural imbalance in the geographical distribution of CSR funds. Donors preferred to invest in tier headquarters of manufacturing or mining unit locations.

As a result, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat accounted for 60% of CSR spending, while Aspirational Districts (per NITI Aayog) received less than 20% of the total CSR pool.