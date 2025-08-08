Energy security a 'top priority', says Jaishankar amid rising global tensions

NEW DELHI: The government considers energy security one of its "top priorities" and is taking all necessary measures to ensure affordable energy access for Indian citizens, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to queries on India’s strategic and energy interests amid escalating global tensions, Jaishankar outlined the government’s "multi-pronged strategy" aimed at strengthening energy resilience. This includes diversifying import sources, boosting domestic oil and gas production, accelerating the adoption of alternative energy, and driving the national energy transition.

His remarks come amid fresh geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in West Asia, and increasing Western sanctions, particularly from the United States on India’s energy imports from Russia.