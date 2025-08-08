Energy security a 'top priority', says Jaishankar amid rising global tensions

NEW DELHI: The government considers energy security one of its "top priorities" and is taking all necessary measures to ensure affordable energy access for Indian citizens, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written response to queries on India’s strategic and energy interests amid escalating global tensions, Jaishankar outlined the government’s "multi-pronged strategy" aimed at strengthening energy resilience. This includes diversifying import sources, boosting domestic oil and gas production, accelerating the adoption of alternative energy, and driving the national energy transition.
His remarks come amid fresh geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in West Asia, and increasing Western sanctions, particularly from the United States on India’s energy imports from Russia.
Just last week, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, which took effect on August 7. On Wednesday, the US administration doubled down by signing an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian imports of Russian oil — bringing the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, one of the steepest ever levied on India by Washington. The new duty is set to come into effect on August 27.
In response to questions on whether the government has raised concerns with the US over these sanctions and their impact on India's oil imports from Russia and Iran, Jaishankar stated that India's international energy sourcing decisions are shaped by "diverse market factors, including pricing, availability, and national interest." He added that the government remains in close contact with relevant countries to protect India’s energy needs.
Jaishankar also assured that the government continually monitors global developments that may affect India's national interest and responds "appropriately" to safeguard its strategic and economic goals.
Addressing questions on India’s diplomatic engagements amid rising global instability, the minister reiterated India's commitment to conflict resolution through diplomacy and dialogue.
On the issue of safety and repatriation of Indian nationals from conflict zones, Jaishankar stressed that the government accords "highest priority" to the security and well-being of Indians abroad. Measures include advisories via Indian missions, round-the-clock helplines, use of social media for engagement, and evacuations when required—decisions that are guided by real-time assessments of evolving conflict situations.