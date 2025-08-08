Govt approves Rs 30,000 Cr compensation to oil marketing companies for LPG under-recoveries

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced a Rs 30,000 crore compensation package for public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to offset losses incurred from selling domestic LPG at regulated prices. The compensation will be extended to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

This marks the second major relief provided by the government, following a Rs 22,000 crore grant in October 2022. With this latest allocation, total financial support to OMCs now amounts to Rs 52,000 crore.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the compensation would help the OMCs meet essential financial needs such as crude and LPG procurement, debt servicing and capital expenditure.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will oversee the distribution of the compensation, which will be disbursed in twelve tranches.