Hindu Yuva Vahini leader lured LLB student with job promise, raped her in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: The Ghaziabad city president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini is on the district police radar after allegedly raping an LLB student, who claimed she was called by the accused on the pretext of introducing her to a senior advocate but was instead taken to a flat and assaulted.

The victim alleged that after the rape, the accused left her on the road and fled. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

According to sources, the victim reached Muradnagar police station at 11 pm. Members of the Bajrang Dal also arrived at the police station in support of the victim and created a commotion. Following this, the police registered a case against the accused. Police sources said raids were being conducted to nab him. The incident allegedly took place in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.

As per the police complaint, the victim met the accused, identified as Sushil Prajapati, a resident of Ghaziabad, in November 2021. Prajapati allegedly remained in regular contact with her over the phone. While studying law, she used to practise with a senior lawyer at the Meerut Court.

Prajapati allegedly told her to start working at the Ghaziabad Court, claiming that he knew senior advocates there. He allegedly promised her that these advocates would provide her with a monthly remuneration and that his acquaintances would refer cases to her.

The victim stated that she agreed to the suggestion and asked Prajapati to make arrangements for her practice in Ghaziabad Court. “Sushil Prajapati called me at 11 am on Thursday and said that he had talked to a senior lawyer of Ghaziabad with whom he would introduce me,” she claimed.