Hindu Yuva Vahini leader lured LLB student with job promise, raped her in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: The Ghaziabad city president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini is on the district police radar after allegedly raping an LLB student, who claimed she was called by the accused on the pretext of introducing her to a senior advocate but was instead taken to a flat and assaulted.
The victim alleged that after the rape, the accused left her on the road and fled. He also allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
According to sources, the victim reached Muradnagar police station at 11 pm. Members of the Bajrang Dal also arrived at the police station in support of the victim and created a commotion. Following this, the police registered a case against the accused. Police sources said raids were being conducted to nab him. The incident allegedly took place in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.
As per the police complaint, the victim met the accused, identified as Sushil Prajapati, a resident of Ghaziabad, in November 2021. Prajapati allegedly remained in regular contact with her over the phone. While studying law, she used to practise with a senior lawyer at the Meerut Court.
Prajapati allegedly told her to start working at the Ghaziabad Court, claiming that he knew senior advocates there. He allegedly promised her that these advocates would provide her with a monthly remuneration and that his acquaintances would refer cases to her.
The victim stated that she agreed to the suggestion and asked Prajapati to make arrangements for her practice in Ghaziabad Court. “Sushil Prajapati called me at 11 am on Thursday and said that he had talked to a senior lawyer of Ghaziabad with whom he would introduce me,” she claimed.
In her complaint, she added that she took a bus from Meerut and reached Modinagar in Ghaziabad. From there, she travelled to the Rapid station, after which Prajapati asked her to come to Muradnagar. “As I reached there, Sushil Prajapati was already standing there with his Thar,” she mentioned.
Prajapati allegedly took her to a flat, where he offered her a cold drink, saying the lawyer would arrive shortly. “The cold drink was apparently spiked as I started feeling sleepy. Taking advantage of it, Prajapati forcefully assaulted me and raped me,” the victim alleged in her complaint.
She further claimed that Prajapati threatened her by saying he was a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini with high-level connections, before leaving her on the road. He allegedly told her to return to Meerut quietly. After regaining consciousness, the victim reached Muradnagar police station to file her complaint.
Upon learning about the incident, Gorakshak Dal and Bajrang Dal workers also reached the police station to support the victim.
Meanwhile, Hindu Yuva Vahini's district president, Ayush Tyagi Kakda, said, “The organisation does not support such workers who play with the dignity of sisters and daughters.”
According to Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi, a case has been registered under the relevant sections against the accused and the victim’s medical examination was being conducted.