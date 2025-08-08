Lightning wreaks havoc in Jharkhand; seven killed

RANCHI: Jharkhand has been battered by severe weather conditions over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic loss of at least seven lives due to lightning strikes across multiple districts. In the last 24 hours, at least seven people were killed due to lightning accompanied by heavy rains in various districts of Jharkhand.

The deceased include four in Palamu, two in Khunti and one in Chaibasa. The most devastating incident occurred in Palamu district, where three members of the same family lost their lives while transplanting paddy in the fields.

Three more people were killed in separate lightning-related incidents at Torpa, located in Khunti district. Another fatality has been confirmed in West Singhbhum district, bringing the total toll to seven.