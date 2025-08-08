Lightning wreaks havoc in Jharkhand; seven killed

RANCHI: Jharkhand has been battered by severe weather conditions over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic loss of at least seven lives due to lightning strikes across multiple districts. In the last 24 hours, at least seven people were killed due to lightning accompanied by heavy rains in various districts of Jharkhand.
The deceased include four in Palamu, two in Khunti and one in Chaibasa. The most devastating incident occurred in Palamu district, where three members of the same family lost their lives while transplanting paddy in the fields.
Three more people were killed in separate lightning-related incidents at Torpa, located in Khunti district. Another fatality has been confirmed in West Singhbhum district, bringing the total toll to seven.
According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra districts. The districts identified to be at higher risk today include Pakur, Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, and Sahibganj, where heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected.
Authorities have advised residents, particularly farmers, to exercise extreme caution during this period. Farmers have been specifically urged to refrain from working in open fields during rainfall, as lightning strikes are more likely in such conditions.
Moreover, the IMD has also forecast intense weather activity in the Kolhan division, comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Saraikela, and Chaibasa. Precautionary alerts have been issued for these areas.
In Saraikela, the sky remained overcast since early morning, with intermittent light rain observed. As the monsoon intensifies in the region, officials continue to monitor the situation and have urged people to follow weather updates and safety guidelines issued by the authorities.