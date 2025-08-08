Mamata instilling fear among Bengalis over National Register of Citizens: Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for allegedly attempting to instil fear in the minds of Bengali people by talking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the Assembly elections.

Sarma termed Banerjee’s concerns over NRC as unwarranted. "Suddenly, she says she is not going to obey NRC. Who has asked her to obey NRC. Where is the NRC? Nobody has ordered any NRC," the Assam chief minister told the media in Guwahati.

"This is her tactic to instil fear in the minds of Bengali people and get their votes. In last five years, she has not talked anything about NRC. Now, she is talking about all these things as the elections are approaching," Sarma said.

West Bengal and Assam will go to polls early next year. Earlier, Banerjee had expressed "shock" over an "NRC" notice issued to one Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, "resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar, West Bengal for 50 years," by a foreigners’ tribunal in Assam.