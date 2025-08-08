Manekshaw Centres: IIT-Guwahati leads defence-academia collaboration

The director of the institute Prof Devendra Jalihal, said IITs, IISc, IIITs, and NITs would be the members of the Manekshaw Centres. "The Manekshaw Centres will periodically carry out dialogues with defence agencies and participate actively to define and design systems for Indian security needs. They will work towards finding Indian solutions, thus fulfilling the aspiration of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Jalihal said.

"Aligning with Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, this visionary initiative will unite IITs, IISc, IIITs, and NITs on a collaborative academic and research platform focused on defence technology and national security," the IIT-Guwahati statement said.

The idea of setting up the nodal centres for collaboration among IITs was conceived by Lt. Gen. Dr. Subrata Saha (Retd.), and Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean of Administration, IIT-Guwahati. The Manekshaw Centres currently covers several IITs, IISc Bangalore and IIIT Delhi with more institutions expected to join soon.