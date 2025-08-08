NCERT forms expert panel to review Class 8 textbook map after Jaisalmer-Maratha row

NEW DELHI: The huge controversy set off by the Class 8 social science textbook of NCERT (National Council for Educational Research and Training) wherein a map depicted had included Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha empire is set to be addressed by a committee constituted to examine the issue.

The team has been tasked with submitting a report on the issue at the earliest, after examining all the evidence available.

The issue blew up a couple of days ago after a member of the erstwhile royal family in Jaisalmer, Chaitanya Raj Singh Bhati, took to social media and billed the bringing in of Jaisalmer under the Marathi fold as “historically misleading, factually baseless and deeply objectionable.”

He had appealed to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to rectify it immediately. His comments generated enormous support online.

In an official release on Thursday, the Council said, “At present, NCERT has received feedback about the educational content in a few textbooks. It is a well-established practice at NCERT that whenever substantial feedback or suggestions are received regarding the content or pedagogy of a textbook in a particular subject, a committee is constituted. “

This committee comprises high-level domain experts from reputed institutions and faculty members from the relevant subject area, with the convenorship of the Head of the Curriculum Department.

“The committee will carefully deliberate on the matter, make evidence-based decisions regarding the content or pedagogy, and recommend appropriate actions accordingly at the earliest,” it added.

The release further added that the changes introduced in textbooks were being done by the NCERT as a follow-up to the National Education Policy 2020.