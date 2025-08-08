Passenger opens plane emergency exit cover on runway while take off at Varanasi airport

LUCKNOW: A curious case of ignorance came to the fore at Varanasi airport on Thursday evening when a passenger opened the emergency exit handle cover on board an Akasa Airlines flight leading it to return to the apron from the runway. The authorities concerned asked all the passengers to leave the plane immediately.

The flight, bound for Bengaluru, took off with a delay of one-hour after the completion of security checks. The erring passenger was taken into custody where he admitted to have opened the emergency exit cover by mistake as it was his first flight ever.

The incident took place at 7:55 pm when Akasa Airlines flight QP-1491 was ready to depart from Varanasi to Bengaluru. Suddenly a passenger, named Ajay Tiwari, opened the cover of the emergency exit handle. Witnessing it, a crew member informed the pilot immediately.