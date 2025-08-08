Patna Diary | Sahani cooking up something again?

VIP chief and former minister Mukesh Sahani is known to be a hard bargainer when it comes to the allocation of seats in an election. During the 2020 Bihar assembly election, he had walked out of a press conference organised to announce the seats among allies of the grand alliance. He later contested the election as an NDA ally, but returned to the alliance after his relations with the BJP soured. Now, he is demanding 60 seats in the coming election and the post of deputy chief minister. LoP Tejashwi Yadav has not responded to his demand so far, but surprisingly, Sahani is maintaining stoic silence these days. What’s cooking?

EC goes in for better voter amenities in Bihar

Bihar has created a history of sorts so far as elections are concerned. It has become the first state in India to take the initiative to improve voter convenience and reduce long queues of electors at polling stations. In the coming assembly elections, the Election Commission has decided to restrict the number of electors at each polling station to 1,200. To achieve this, the Commission has increased the number of polling stations in the state from 77,895 to 90,712. The number of Booth Level officers (BLOs) have also been increased for the convenience of electors.

50K applications for electricity after sop

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s announcement to provide 125 units of free electricity to domestic users has caused much inconvenience to the power authority. The offices of both South and North Bihar power distribution companies are flooded with applications for new connections. Over 50,000 applications for new connections have been received in the last 20 days alone. Patna topped the list with 1,528 applications, which is nearly a 50 per cent increase compared to the average of 800-1,000 applications per month. The power company has made the rules for new connections stricter for apparent reasons.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com