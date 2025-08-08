Rule 267 notices being misused to create disorder in House, says Deputy RS chairman

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, while rejecting the suspension notices under Rule 267, on Friday observed that some members are using the provision as a "tool to create disorder in the House."

The Chair made this remark as the Opposition MPs raised their demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar soon after laying the papers.

"I have received 20 notices under Rule 267. It is interesting to note that Members are often giving suspension notices to discuss a wide variety of subjects. Some Members are submitting notices daily on varying issues. It appears that notices under Rule 267 are being used as a tool to create disorder in the House," Harivansh stated.

He then read out of notices submitted since the beginning of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

"Today, 267 notices contain five different issues on which suspension of listed businesses is sought by Members," he added

He also quoted former Chairman of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu's remark dated July 19, 2021, which was in reference to notices under the rule.

"In a similar situation, when the Chair received 17 notices under Rule 267 on different subjects, the then Chairman, on 19th July, 2021, stated that the Secretariat ﻿has received as many as 17 notices for suspension of rules under Rule 267. Members ﻿from 10 different parties have given me notices on a wide range of issues. ﻿Members belonging to the same party have given these notices on different issues. This suggests that there is no single view on the urgency of issues ﻿for me to take up the suspension of rules. You cannot discuss seventeen issues simultaneously. Nobody can dictate the Chair. I am sorry to say this," the Chairman said.