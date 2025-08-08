‘Satellite images will help rescue, restoration work’

Nation

Army personnel during the rescue and restoration work following a cloudburst, at Samej village, in Rampu
BENGALURU: Two days after the catastrophic floods due to cloudburst and intense rainfall in Dharali and Harsil villages in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, Indian Space Research Organisation’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) shared analysis of the floods based on satellite data.

Using high-resolution images of the Indian Cartosat-2S satellites, the teams drew a comparative analysis of the satellite images taken on August 7 (post the event) and cloud-free satellite images taken before the event on June 13, 2024, showing the extent and severity of the destruction.

“The satellite images will help in the ongoing search and rescue operations to reach those stranded, and restore connectivity to the isolated region,” the ISRO report said, and cautioned that increasing events highlight the vulnerability of the Himalayan settlements to disasters.

