Scare grips Kashmir following seizure of over 3000 kgs of rotten meat in a week

SRI NAGAR: Fear has gripped Kashmir, after the seizure of over 3000 kilograms of rotten meat unfit for human consumption from various parts of the Valley in the last week, fear has gripped Kashmir.

The discovery of rotten meat in large quantity has raised serious concerns about food safety, public health, and the effectiveness of regulatory mechanisms in the region.

On July 31, the Food Safety Department Srinagar in coordination with Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) seized 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat from an industrial estate in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The rotten meat was stored in the industrial estate for distribution in different parts of the Valley.

Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir, told this newspaper that acting on a complaint, the department raided the industrial estate in the outskirts of Srinagar and seized 1200 kgs of rotten meat.

He said on the complaint of the department, an FIR has been registered against a trader from whose premises the rotten meat was recovered.

It was for the first time in Kashmir’s history that rotten meat in such large quantities was recovered. Mir said there is no label on the meat to ascertain where it was processed.

“And the rotten meat recovered was not in the temperature control system”. People suspect that the seized rotten meat was intended for restaurants, street food stalls, and small eateries.