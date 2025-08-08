Scare grips Kashmir following seizure of over 3000 kgs of rotten meat in a week

SRI NAGAR: Fear has gripped Kashmir, after the seizure of over 3000 kilograms of rotten meat unfit for human consumption from various parts of the Valley in the last week, fear has gripped Kashmir.
The discovery of rotten meat in large quantity has raised serious concerns about food safety, public health, and the effectiveness of regulatory mechanisms in the region.
On July 31, the Food Safety Department Srinagar in coordination with Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) seized 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat from an industrial estate in Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar.
The rotten meat was stored in the industrial estate for distribution in different parts of the Valley.
Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir, told this newspaper that acting on a complaint, the department raided the industrial estate in the outskirts of Srinagar and seized 1200 kgs of rotten meat.
He said on the complaint of the department, an FIR has been registered against a trader from whose premises the rotten meat was recovered.
It was for the first time in Kashmir’s history that rotten meat in such large quantities was recovered. Mir said there is no label on the meat to ascertain where it was processed.
“And the rotten meat recovered was not in the temperature control system”. People suspect that the seized rotten meat was intended for restaurants, street food stalls, and small eateries.
The Food Safety Department on Thursday recovered a large quantity of rotten meat thrown on a marshy land in the Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar.
The demand for meat is high in Kashmir, and the seizure of rotten meat in such huge quantities has sent alarm bells, with people apprehending that large quantity of rotten meat would have been consumed by people.
Mir said they have recovered a total of over 3000 kgs of rotten meat from different parts of the Valley, including Ganderbal, Pulwama and Srinagar in a week.
“We are now recovering rotten meat from roadsides, nallahs and rivers. As surveillance has been increased, the unscrupulous elements are now throwing rotten meat on roadside and nallahs,” he said.
Mir said that an investigation has been initiated to locate the source of the meat and necessary legal action would be initiated. The Food Safety department is now inspecting meat suppliers and their storage facilities.
Not only rotten meat, the Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 2,500 kababs found to be processed using frozen meat containing unpermitted food colour and 150 kilograms of meatballs (Gushtaba) in Srinagar.
A Srinagar resident, Mehraj-ud-Din, said authorities should intensify screening of meat entering the Valley on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.
“There is an animal husbandry post on the highway. It needs to be provided more personnel and equipment to detect the substandard meat and other items being brought into Kashmir by unscrupulous traders,” he said.
“The gastro problems are on the rise in Kashmir, and the rotten meat may be one of the causes,” he said. A senior government official said it is being investigated how much rotten meat has entered Kashmir markets.
“Once the investigation is completed, the traders involved in the unscrupulous trade will be named and booked under relevant sections of law,” he said.
Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine Government Medical College Srinagar, said unhygienic handling of meat, including poultry, can emerge as a considerable public health concern in the community.
“The improper slaughtering, dressing, packaging, transportation, storage and distribution can contaminate the meat with infective agents, especially bacteria which can lead to food poisoning, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid and many other health concerns,” he said.
Dr Salim said, unfortunately, these food items are transported and stored in thermacol boxes in unhygienic ways and exposed to harsh environmental conditions that make them hazardous for human consumption.
He said disposal of stale meat shall be carried out in scientific manner including incineration or deep burial using disinfectants. Mir said the Food Safety department has warned that strict legal action will be initiated against any FBOs found guilty of non-compliance.
“All stakeholders, especially those dealing in high-risk food items have been advised to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, including mandatory labelling requirements and hygiene protocols,” he said.
People and civil society groups have demanded accountability and regular monitoring of meat markets. The civil society members have urged people to avoid eating meat at restaurants and eateries till accountability is firmly established.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called for immediate and exemplary action against the unit holder found responsible for storing the rotten meat.
“The authorities must investigate whether this was a one-off incident or part of a larger pattern involving an unregulated supply chain that is evading food safety inspections and import checks,” KCCI secretary general Faiz Bakshi said.
After the outrage, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma has directed the enforcement wing of the department to intensify and continue its drive against adulterated meat across Jammu and Kashmir.
He instructed the enforcement teams to conduct regular inspections, carry out surprise raids and take strict action against those found guilty of selling adulterated or substandard meat.