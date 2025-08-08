Tree falls on moving bus, killing five, including four women in UP's Barabanki

LUCKNOW: A major road mishap claimed five lives, including four women, when a tree allegedly crashed onto a moving Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus carrying 60 passengers in Barabanki on Friday morning.

One of the passengers was critically injured. The roadways bus, carrying around 60 passengers, was travelling from Barabanki to Haidergarh. At around 11 a.m., near Harkh Chauraha, an animal allegedly appeared suddenly in front of the vehicle.

In an attempt to avoid it, the driver veered towards the roadside, hitting an electricity pole and then ramming into a tree. This impact caused the tree to come crashing down onto the bus.

The tree was so heavy that the entire roof of the bus was crushed. The loud crash and cries for help drew nearby residents and passers-by to the site. Police arrived shortly after being alerted and called for a JCB machine to remove the tree. A rescue operation lasting nearly an hour was carried out before passengers were evacuated. The passengers were later sent onward in another bus.