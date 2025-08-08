'Udaipur Files' released in 4,500 theatres, Kanhaiyalal’s sons attend emotional first screening

JAIPUR: The film 'Udaipur Files', based on the tragic murder of Kanhaiyalal Sahu in Udaipur that made national headlines in June 2022, was released across 4,500 theatres nationwide on Friday. The censor board cleared the film, which stars Vijay Raaz, after making 55 cuts.
Kanhaiyalal’s sons, Yash and Tarun Sahu, attended the first screening at Udaipur’s Urban Square Mall. They were visibly emotional and broke down during the throat-slitting scene that recreated their father’s brutal killing. Their mother did not attend the screening, choosing not to relive the trauma.
During the show, Yash and Tarun carried a photograph of their father and left an empty seat in his memory. The film’s release was marked by tight security in the city, with extra police forces deployed in sensitive areas and special teams stationed at 21 check posts.
Speaking to the media, Yash Teli said, “After a long and difficult struggle, the film has finally reached audiences. It was challenged at multiple levels — from the High Court to the Supreme Court and the Central Government. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cleared it after confirming it did not target any community.”
Yash added that his family has been fighting for justice for the past three years without success. “Through this film, we want to show our pain to the country. It tells the truth about the injustice done to my father. I hope people watch it and support us in our fight for justice,” he said.
Explaining why his mother stayed away from the premiere, Yash said, “We decided not to bring her this time. She has already suffered a lot. In the past, watching such portrayals caused her immense distress.” He also criticized what he called “terrorist-minded people and organizations” that, in his view, provide legal aid to terrorists and demanded that such groups be banned.
The film is directed by Bharat S. Srinet and Jayant Sinha, produced by Amit Jani, and features Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiyalal. Rajneesh Duggal and Preeti Jhangiani play key roles.
Udaipur murder case sparks fresh political criticism over justice delay
On June 28, 2022, Kanhaiyalal Teli, a tailor by profession, was beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The attackers filmed the act and circulated the video online. Kanhaiyalal had shared a social media post supporting BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks had sparked the Muhammad remarks controversy.
The release of 'Udaipur Files' has reignited political debate. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again accused the central government of failing to provide justice to the victim’s family.
Last month, Gehlot criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Jaipur, questioning the delay in justice. “Rajasthan Police arrested the accused within four hours. Both had links with the BJP. Yet the NIA, under your ministry, took over the case overnight — and we did not object,” Gehlot wrote on social media.
He pointed out that in three years, the NIA court has not delivered a verdict because it does not have a regular judge. “It is a failure of the Centre and the NIA that only 6 out of 166 witnesses have testified. No special or fast-track court has been formed. The case is currently being handled as an additional charge by the CBI court,” he said.