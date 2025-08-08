'Udaipur Files' released in 4,500 theatres, Kanhaiyalal’s sons attend emotional first screening

Speaking to the media, Yash Teli said, “After a long and difficult struggle, the film has finally reached audiences. It was challenged at multiple levels — from the High Court to the Supreme Court and the Central Government. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cleared it after confirming it did not target any community.”

Yash added that his family has been fighting for justice for the past three years without success. “Through this film, we want to show our pain to the country. It tells the truth about the injustice done to my father. I hope people watch it and support us in our fight for justice,” he said.

Explaining why his mother stayed away from the premiere, Yash said, “We decided not to bring her this time. She has already suffered a lot. In the past, watching such portrayals caused her immense distress.” He also criticized what he called “terrorist-minded people and organizations” that, in his view, provide legal aid to terrorists and demanded that such groups be banned.

The film is directed by Bharat S. Srinet and Jayant Sinha, produced by Amit Jani, and features Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiyalal. Rajneesh Duggal and Preeti Jhangiani play key roles.