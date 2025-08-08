Union cabinet approves schemes, road project worth over Rs 10,000 crore

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a series of schemes and projects, including a Rs 4,200 crore allocation to state governments for the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) Scheme, a Rs 4,250 crore special development package for Assam and Tripura, and a Rs 2,157 crore four-lane National Highway project connecting a 46 km stretch between Marakkanam and Puducherry on the Chennai-Nagapattinam NH 332A.

Briefing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval of the MERITE scheme, aimed at enhancing the quality, equity, and governance in technical education across all states and Union territories. The scheme aligns with the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) and focuses on improving technical education standards.

Vaishnaw stated that the scheme will benefit 175 state engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics, providing funds to states and UTs to support approximately 7.5 lakh students. The initiative aims to enhance employability skills, boost placement rates, reduce unemployment, and strengthen research and innovation ecosystems. It is also expected to improve quality assurance and governance mechanisms in technical education.

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 4,250 crore Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura to consolidate peace and accelerate development in targeted regions. This follows historic peace accords signed in recent years with key ethnic and insurgent groups, including the Adivasi groups (2022), Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA)/Dimasa People’s Supreme Council (DPSC) (2023), United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) factions (2023), and National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT)/All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) (2024).

Key allocations under the package include Rs 500 crore for Adivasi-inhabited areas in Assam, Rs 500 crore for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) region targeting Dimasa communities, Rs 3,000 crore for ULFA-affected areas across Assam, and Rs 250 crore for tribal development in Tripura. The total package is worth Rs 7,250 crore, with the remaining Rs 3,000 crore to be contributed by the Assam government. The Assam components will be implemented over five years (2025–2030), while the Tripura component will span four years (2025–2029).