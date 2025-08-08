Uttarkashi cloudburst: Rain halts air rescue as search for missing enters fourth day

Meanwhile, a major impediment to relief work — the lack of communication — saw a significant breakthrough. After being severely disrupted by the disaster, telecommunication services provided by Jio and Airtel have now been restored, bringing much-needed relief to rescue teams and stranded individuals alike.

"On Friday, 257 pilgrims and tourists from various states were safely evacuated from the Harsil and Matli helipads in Uttarkashi and brought to Dehradun. A total of 629 individuals have now been airlifted to safety," Police Headquarters spokesperson Mohammed Yaseen told TNIE.

The rescued include a majority of pilgrims and tourists from Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. Among those evacuated are 177 from Uttarakhand, 133 from Maharashtra, 126 from Gujarat, 58 from Uttar Pradesh, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 31 from Bihar, 11 from Kerala, 5 from Assam, 6 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 5 from Punjab, 5 from Haryana, and smaller numbers from other states.