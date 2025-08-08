V-P poll | Names of Devvrat, Gehlot & Chari doing the rounds

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday unanimously authorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to finalise a suitable candidate for the Vice-Presidential post, for which the election schedule has already been announced. Thursday was the first day for filing nominations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the NDA meeting in the Parliament complex. The Election Commission of India has already initiated the electoral process.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The NDA allies have decided to go with the PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda’s joint pick for the Vice President.”

TDP parliamentary leader Lavu Sri Krishna attended the NDA meeting, along with Devarayalu, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JDU, Chirag Paswan of LJP(VP), Shrikant Shinde of Shivsena and BJP leaders Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, and others.

Sources within the NDA hinted that the BJP has begun shortlisting potential candidates. These names will be placed before PM Modi by the BJP president for deliberation and final decision soon.

Sources indicated the possibility of a serving or former governor, or a senior and experienced BJP leader being considered. The names of Acharya Devvrat (governor Gujarat), Thawarchand Gehlot ,governor Karnataka, and Sheshadri Chari are among other names which are prominently doing the rounds across political circles.

The BJP is expected to announce the name of the NDA’s candidate at a media briefing between August 18 and 20.