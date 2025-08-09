17 workers injured, 3 in critical condition as slab of under-construction temple gate collapses in Nagpur

NAGPUR: Seventeen workers were injured, including three critically, after a slab of an under-construction gate of the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan in Koradi in Nagpur collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at 8pm, they said.

"Seventeen workers were injured, three of whom are critical. They have been hospitalised. Rescue operations were launched immediately by the police, fire brigade and those in the vicinity. NDRF personnel are also at the site. The operation is being monitored by District Collector Vipin Itankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam," an official said.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding experts will be inspecting the site in some time.