81 AAI-run airports suffer Rs 10,853 crore loss in 10 years; 22 now non-operational

NEW DELHI: Eighty-one airports operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 10,852.9 crore in past 10 financial years. Today, 22 of these airports have become non-operational.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol presented the data in the Rajya Sabha on August 4 while replying to a query posed by Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisam.

The MP wanted to know details of Indian airports operating at a loss and if there were any plans to shut those with negligible flight operations. She also wanted to know if any financial aid was being offered to underperforming airports.

Data released for the years from 2015-2016 to 2024-2025 reveals the 81 airports across the country have cumulatively suffered a Rs 10,852.9-crore loss. Delhi’s Safdarjung airport has suffered the most, incurring a loss of Rs 673.91 crore.

Agartala airport with a Rs 605.23-crore loss stands second, while Hyderabad, with Rs 564.97 crore, Dehradun with Rs 488.01 crore, and Vijayawada with Rs 483.69 crore in losses figure among the top five loss-making airport nationwide.

Asked for a reason, a senior Aviation Ministry official said Safdarjung airport, though the main airport in the national capital, is now a thing of the past, as it is not actually operational for commercial flights presently. It serves to ferry VVIPS to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, he said.

Among other major loss-making airports are Bhopal (Rs 480.43 crore), Aurangabad (Rs 447.83 crore), Tirupati (Rs 363.71 crore), Khajuraho (Rs 355.53 crore), Imphal (Rs 355.19 crore).