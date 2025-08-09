Assam youth strangled to death, set ablaze by friends in Gujarat in bid to erase his identity

AHMEDABAD: It’s a murder straight out of a crime thriller, only bloodier. Five months after a charred, mutilated corpse was fished out of a drain in Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police have unmasked the killers, not strangers, but two friends driven by greed.
The victim, Mohibul, 24, a native of Assam and a worker at a printing firm in Ahmedabad’s Changodar area, loved to talk big. He told friends he had land back home and lakhs in the bank. Those boasts caught the attention of Santalal Gautam from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Singh Gaud from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, who began plotting his death and a Rs 2 lakh loot.
The Kill:
On March 6, they lured him to the railway tracks on the outskirts of Tajpur village. First, they tried strangling him with a rope, but it snapped. Then, in a grim twist, they used his shoelace, pulling until he went limp.
The Cover-up:
They stripped him naked, shoved a T-shirt over his face, and set him on fire to wipe out his identity. Their first plan — placing the body under a speeding train — failed. Plan B, dumping the burnt remains in a roadside drain, worked, at least for a while.
The Discovery:
Ten days later, on March 16, locals spotted the mutilated corpse near the Changodar railway line. The sight was gruesome — burnt skin, missing clothes, and the smell of charred flesh. With no ID and no leads, police began combing through missing persons reports. Injury marks on the neck pointed to murder.
The Breakthrough:
For months, the case went nowhere until a ping on Mohibul’s SIM card reignited the investigation. Technical surveillance led straight to Santalal and Rohit. Arrested and interrogated, the pair confessed, admitting to killing their friend, burning his body, stealing his phone, and planning to siphon money from his account.
The duo now face charges under Sections 103(1), 309(4), and 61(2)(A) of the Bhartiya Nayay Sahinta, as police dig deeper into their movements and motives.