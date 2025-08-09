Assam youth strangled to death, set ablaze by friends in Gujarat in bid to erase his identity

AHMEDABAD: It’s a murder straight out of a crime thriller, only bloodier. Five months after a charred, mutilated corpse was fished out of a drain in Changodar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police have unmasked the killers, not strangers, but two friends driven by greed.

The victim, Mohibul, 24, a native of Assam and a worker at a printing firm in Ahmedabad’s Changodar area, loved to talk big. He told friends he had land back home and lakhs in the bank. Those boasts caught the attention of Santalal Gautam from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Singh Gaud from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, who began plotting his death and a Rs 2 lakh loot.

The Kill:

On March 6, they lured him to the railway tracks on the outskirts of Tajpur village. First, they tried strangling him with a rope, but it snapped. Then, in a grim twist, they used his shoelace, pulling until he went limp.

The Cover-up:

They stripped him naked, shoved a T-shirt over his face, and set him on fire to wipe out his identity. Their first plan — placing the body under a speeding train — failed. Plan B, dumping the burnt remains in a roadside drain, worked, at least for a while.